My baby girl died just a day after being turned away from hospital with a ‘tummy bug’

A MUM who lost her baby girl to sepsis has warned parents to ‘follow their gut’ if they think their child is unwell.

Little Harper Aitken, three, was rushed to A&E after developing a rash, temperature and sore throat.

3 Mum Lori Mullen (right) has told how her little girl Harper Aitken died of sepsis Credit: Mirrorpix

3 The three-year-old collapsed in a surgery waiting room when her mum took her to be seen by a GP Credit: Mirrorpix

But after a couple of hours she felt better and doctors said she just had an upset stomach.

Lori Mullen (34), her mum took Harper to see her GP the next day after her lips turned blue.

Harper collapsed in the waiting room of the surgery and was then rushed to the hospital.

Harper tragically passed away in hospital two hours later at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert in Falkirk.

Lori Mullen, her devastated mum, says that parents should tell their doctor about sepsis if their child develops a rash. This is World Sepsis Day.

Speaking to The Daily Record she said: “Trust your gut. I wish I had said the word ‘sepsis’.”

Lori has now told how the hospital ‘turned her daughter away’ without even seeing a paediatrician.

Lori brought Harper to the hospital because Harper had a high-temperature and was required to provide a urine sample.

She was so sick that she pooped in the urine sample, and experts declared it contaminated.

Lori claimed that she asked them to have a look, but she was turned down.

She said, “I asked her to take a look but she declined and said that she would just put it down for a stomach bug.”

“The rash had disappeared and her temperature was coming down so I was told to take her home. In the night she was ­hallucinating and her temperature went up again.”

What are the signs of sepsis? Symptoms of sepsis are slightly different in adults and children – here are the signs you need to know KEY SIGNS IN KIDS In kids the Sepsis Trust says there are six signs to look out for. If your child is breathing fast – with no reason to, such as they haven’t been running around Has a ‘fit’ or convulsion Looked mottled, bluish or pale Has a rash that does not fade when you press it Is lethargic or difficult to wake Feels cold to touch KEY SIGNS IN ADULTS Sepsis signs can be slightly different in adults and the Sepsis Trust say you should follow the below guide in spotting signs. S – slurred speech or confusion E – extreme shivering or muscle pain P – passing no urine in a day S – severe breathlessness I – it feel like you’re going to die S – skin mottled or discoloured

But when Harper felt ill again Lori phoned the hospital and was told to go to her GP.

She said: “All of sudden she collapsed in the waiting room. She collapsed in my arms and flopped on my lap.

“She was taken straight into a resuscitation room in hospital, then she was taken into theatre.

“She deteriorated so quickly. I felt complete disbelief. I could not believe this was happening in front of me.”

Harper developed a red rash on her back and a black rash on her face and arm, and doctors told Lori she was dangerously ill.

She was put into an induced coma and a specialist team spent 45 minutes trying to save her life.

Harper died a few hours after she was admitted to hospital. NHS Forth had also investigated the circumstances.

According to the hospital, “A number of improvements and changes were made following an internal review.” The hospital also provided additional training and clinical education under the supervision of a skilled paediatrician.

“We have met with the family on a number of occasions and shared the findings of the review, however, we will ensure they are also updated on the work which has been carried out.”

3 The hospital said a number of changes have been made since Harper’s death Credit: Mirrorpix

