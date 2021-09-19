Bennett Jordan, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette,” has found love again.

Love is in the air! It looks like The Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan has found a new love interest. Fans had speculated for months that he would appear on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise. However, that didn’t pan out. Bennett was not featured on the current season of the show, for whatever reason. He’s been doing a lot of traveling and reconnecting with himself. He seems to have also connected with another person. It’s not hard to guess who it is.

Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan has a new love interest

Bennett Jordan the Harvard graduate from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s season of The Bachelorette appears to have found love. He went to Instagram this morning to share a video and introduce this lovely lady to all his followers. This video is amazing because the couple are doing couples yoga.

He captioned saying, “Meet Emily @emchenyoga. I’m pretty sure she’s real life. Aside from being the most graceful yogi I’ve ever seen in my 15 years of practice, she has the best ❤️ and spirit of anyone I’ve ever met.”

Bennett went on to say, “You’re going to see a lot more of us, but if you want to feel more inspired, more enlightened, grow stronger, live a little lighter, and feel more connected and grounded in your life, I encourage you to follow her, too.”

He concluded his touching post by saying, “I’m pretty much the luckiest guy in the world. #acroyoga #love #yoga #bettertogether #fitness”

Bennett seems pretty smitten with his new love. What do you think about him and her so far together?

Emily also introduces him on Instagram

Emily Chen also went to Instagram to share their love. She also shared the same video. Emily said, “I know we’ve just started our journey… but it feels like I’m remembering you 🥰. ty for all the joy, play, positivity & confidence you bring into my life @bennettandrewjordan. for my yoga fam: meet Ben, the man that brings me indescribable happiness. hope you don’t mind seeing him here :)”

She ended her post with hashtags, “#acroyoga #bettertogether #lovehimsomuch #yogacouple”

Fans react

Fans and fellow alums immediately started commenting on Bennett’s announcement. Ben Smith and Ivan Hall both expressed their congratulations. Many of his fans expressed their happiness at seeing him in a romantic relationship. Others said they can’t wait to see more of him and Emily.

What do YOU think of the new couple?