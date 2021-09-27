Mum stocks up on huge supply of £5 Barbie dolls in the Smyths Toys sale & people are keen to snap them up

A WOMAN shared her huge Barbie haul after bagging ten dolls at £5 each from Smyths Toys… and bargain fans have gone wild for the tip.

Emma Carter bought the dolls from the popular toy shop at £9.99 each but with a buy one get one free offer knocking the cost of a Barbie down to £5.

1 Emma Carter uploaded a picture of the ten Barbies with a message telling everyone to go and grab the bargain for themselves Credit: Extreme Couponing And Bargains UK

The savvy shopper from Oldham uploaded a picture to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group with the caption: “Collected my barbie dolls from smyths today £5 each! £10 originally but buy one get one free Bargain!! [sic]”

Fans went wild for the tip, which runs until the end of the day, with more than 1.2k comments on the post and more than 500 likes.

Fellow bargain fans were quick to praise the toy haul and to thank Emma for the tip.

One said: “Now that will be one happy little boy or girl to have such a varied Barbie doll set. I love it.”

Another said: “Thank you for posting. Got my little girl some.”

While a third said: “Thanks…I’ve just got 2 ken dolls!”

But plenty tried to bag some for themselves only to be disappointed.

One said: “I had a look yesterday there weren’t many in stock in our store.”

While another said: “Out of stock everywhere up North.”

