Jason Momoa Says ‘Aquaman 2’ Has ‘a Lot of Comedy’: ‘I Giggled Reading It’

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is still more than a year away, but there’s a lot to look forward to in the DC sequel, according to franchise star Jason Momoa, who says the sequel has “a lot more heart”… but it also gave him the giggles.

In an interview with Fandango posted Saturday, Momoa gave fans some insight on what to expect in his superhero sequel. He noted that the underwater action sequences specifically have “gone on to a whole other level,” but he added that fans will likely get some laughs out of the film too.

“There’s a lot of comedy,” Momoa said. “So, I mean, I giggled reading it.”

That said, Momoa also promised a lot of action, which is only enhanced with the evolution in technology that’s happened over the last few years.

“This ‘Aquaman,’ this time around, I feel like pulling out all the stops, buddy,” Momoa said. “We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s — even on the page — it’s absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher.”

Earlier this month, Momoa wowed fans and colleagues alike when he shared some first look images of his suits for the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel on his Instagram. Along with the classic orange-and-green outfit that Aquaman has sported through the decades in his comics, he will also wear a dark blue outfit that looks a bit like it was designed for him by Wayne Enterprises. “Second round. New suit. More action,” he wrote.

Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam in the DCEU, responded to Momoa’s Instagram post, writing, “Stealth mode!!!”

“Hell yeah looking great uso!!!” Dwayne Johnson chimed in, accompanied by a muscle emoji. Johnson will be making his DCEU debut in “Black Adam,” the “Shazam!” spin-off centering on the film’s anti-hero, set to premiere in July 2022.

And Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who played Black Manta in the first film, wrote, “I know a suit that might give you a run, player!!”