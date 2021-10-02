Mum shares the ‘disgusting lunchbox request’ of her son and is praised for her handling of the bizarre idea

MOTHER reveals the bizarre request of her son for school lunch.

Jenni shared photos of the lunch she made for her son in a parenting Facebook Group. Jenni claimed that her son wanted cheese and Nutella sandwiches.

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Getty

She accepted the request and was happy to accommodate it.

Jenni uploaded two photographs of the lunch. One shot was of the lunchbox packed with the sandwich, sliced oranges, grapes, blueberries and a handful of m&m’s.

The second picture shows the inside of the Nutella cheese sandwich.

“I would like bonus points for practising what I preach and not ‘yucking’ my son’s ‘yum’, which is Nutella and cheese sandwiches… he truly loves them and devours it,’ she wrote in the group.

Jenni stated that her son discovered unusual food combinations while making his own sandwiches.

“I pretty much never make it for him but he asked… I obliged. Anyone else’s kids have absurd tastes?”She asked.

Jenni and son were not the only ones commenting on Jenni’s post. More than 500 people also commented to share strange food combinations with their children.

“My daughter eats raw whole white onions like an apple. She loves carrots dipped in barbecue sauce and so many others I can’t even think of right now,”One parent shared.

One woman stated that her daughter likes peanut butter sandwiches with cheese.

An additional person was added: “Not too weird but my son pours syrup on his scrambled eggs like they’re pancakes.”

Credit: Facebook

