Tyra Banks, host of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ on her viral dress

Tyra Banks wore a House of JMC dress in burgundy with wings on Monday night. “Dancing With the Stars”Eric Archibald, her stylist, told Insider that he had commissioned Julian Mendez as her designer. “fit for a Queen.”

It was definitely eye-catching. Fans of the show took to social media, joking the elaborate sleeves made the supermodel-turned-host resemble a dinosaur.

Ask Men writer Sean Abrams TweetedOf the custom creation “It’s giving Dilophosaurus poison-spitting realness honey,”With an image of the gown and a screenshot taken from “Jurassic Park”side-byside

Even the “Jurassic World”Official Twitter account was involved in the action.

Banks seems to not be too upset by going viral for her look. A recent appearance by Banks on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,”James Corden was told by Banks that she compares to dinosaurs and is proud of it. “Tyra-nnosaurous rex.”

“I don’t have time to be pretty and in a normal dress, because nobody’s gonna say anything about a pretty dress,” Banks said. She continued to say that she is a fashionista who pushes boundaries and loves to experiment with fashion. “go for it” because being different is “better than better.”

The former "America's Next Top" model host was told by Natalia Barzilai, her styling team, that they later knew she had "looked like a lizard" before everything went viral.





Banks told the story about reptiles E!E!The inspiration for the look came from an earlier period in her career. She stated that the “DWTS”Dresses “wangs”An “a”The Victora’s Secret wings, which the lingerie brand is famous for using on its runway shows, were referenced. Banks was from 1997 to 2005 a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Hosting was taken over by banks “DWTS”For season 29. It was even before its premiere Parade reported that she spoke to reporters she was excited to wear extravagant outfits. “I am thinking.” Met Ball times ten for theme nightsBanks stated at the time.

“Dancing with the Stars”Airs Mondays at 8 PM. ET on ABC.