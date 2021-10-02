Pat Robertson steps down as host of ‘The 700 Club’

Pat Robertson, Televangelist, announced that he will be leaving as Host of the Teleevangelist. The 700 ClubHe has stepped down from his role as host of the Christian Broadcasting Network long-running program.

“Today’s show will be my final as host of The 700 Club,”Robertson stated. “My replacement will be my very capable son, Gordon, who will take over as full-time host of the program.”

He will still make appearances on the show from time to time and will appear on an interactive episode each month to answer viewers’ emails.

Gordon Robertson made the following statement to CBN: ‘Good and faithful’ doesn’t even begin to describe my father’s service to CBN for 60 years. His legacy and his example through his prayer life will continue the tradition of leadership. The 700 Club in the years to come.”

Robertson, 91 years old, founded CBN and launched it in 1960. The 700 Club1966. The show became a platform for Robertson’s conservative political stances, including those that set off a furor among women’s groups and pro-LGBT organizations. In 1988, Robertson ran for the Republican presidential nomination because of his television network’s fame in the 1980s.

Robertson’s CBN became The Family Channel in the 1980s, running The 700 Club and a slate of TV reruns, and he later sold the cable channel to Fox, which renamed it Fox Family. The 700 Club was to continue having a slot on the schedule. This was part of the agreement that was later sold to The Walt Disney Co. which became Freeform. Freeform has even run disclaimers to distance itself from Robertson’s comments, including one in 2013 in which he claimed that gay men in San Francisco were attempting to infect people with AIDS via a ring when shaking hands with others. He’s also claimed that various natural disasters are God’s wrath for what he saw as immoral conduct. However, Freeform is bound to a contract that apparently runs in perpetuity.