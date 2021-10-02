Mum of Britain’s biggest family Sue Radford shows off immaculate fridge for her 22 kids, including 24 pints of milk

Shopping for food for children can be difficult. However, Sue Radford has 22 children.

But despite being mum to Britain’s biggest family, Sue, 46, from Lancashire, has revealed her incredibly immaculate fridge.

7 Sue Radford has shared her amazingly organized fridge Credit: Instagram

Insta photos show the Radfords showing off their new luxury fridge earlier in the year

7 Sue bought 24 pints milk, four boxes mince meat and four large bags of cheese for family meals. Credit: Instagram

She shared a video of her showing off “refill day”She admitted that it would, however. “not last long”Her large house.

Inside the pristine double-door fridge, which she bought for £1,599 earlier this year, were mounds of snacks for her kids.

Dairylea Dunkers, cheese bits and yoghurt beverages were all included.

Sue also purchased 24 pints and 4 boxes of mince meat as well as four huge bags of cheese to go with her family’s meals.

Sue and Noel are the parents of Chris, 32. Sophie, 27, Chloe 26. Jack, 24, Daniel 22, Luke, 20. Katie, 18, Josh 14, Tillie. Tillie is 11. Tillie is 12. Tillie is 11. Oscar, nine. Hallie is six. Hallie is seven. Phoebe is five. Archie four. Bonnie two. Heidie one.

Alfie, Alfie’s 17th baby, was unfortunately still born to the couple on July 6, 2014.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business.

Sue revealed how their weekly food bills have boomed by more than £100 to total £400, with the majority of their brood stuck at home in lockdown.

The Radfords consume 16 pints of milk and four loaves each day. Each week, they use 80 yoghurts and three tubes of toothpaste. They also have to buy 24 toilet roll rolls.

Sue will have to make sure she grills a remarkable 56 sausages if they are on the dinner menu.

Talk to the Mirror, Sue said: “You do feel like you are going a bit crazy because there are so many in the house.

“The weather has been awful recently so there isn’t a lot you can do. You can’t escape either, as there is not a quiet place at home!”

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Sue also shared that a fajita meal includes five kilograms of chicken, one kilogram of cheese, and four packets each of tortilla wraps.

The Radfords, who own a 10-bed former nursing home, frequently post photos of their millionaire lifestyles on Instagram.

This includes having an outdoor cinema, TV bed and a £30,000 Range Rover car.

The family have recently opened their doors for Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting show, which documented their lives under one roof.

In the show, Sue revealed they have spent £1million raising their large brood and she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half YEARS.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business

The family’s weekly food shop costs £400

The Radfords consume 16 pints of milk and four loaves each day. Each week, they use 80 yoghurts and three tubes of toothpaste. They also have to buy 24 toilet rolls.

Sue shared this photo of how a take-away night looks in their family

Meanwhile, check out how mum-of-22 Sue Radford lives millionaire’s lifestyle with a £30k Range Rover, outdoor cinema & hot tub.

Plus Radfords revealed they use 24 bottles of shampoo & conditioner, 100 pints of milk & do 21 loads of washing each WEEK.