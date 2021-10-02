What Squid Game Costumes Are Now Available on Amazon? Price explored

Halloween month is here, and it’s time for you to choose your costume. The Netflix series Squid Game inspires this season’s themeon offers a variety of Squid Game costumes on its website.

Since its release, Netflix has been a favorite show, and many fans have been eager to dress up as their favorite characters or wear the unique accessories featured on Squid Game for Halloween. If you’re planning to do the same, let us take you through all your options.

Amazon Explores Squid Game Costumes

Currently, Amazon It has made four Squid Game-inspired accessories and costumes available for purchase on its official website.

Here’s the list of items you can purchase.

Aqua and white tracksuit – If you're planning to channel your favorite contestant from Squid Game, you can buy the famous tracksuit just for $35. Furthermore, it is available in several sizes ranging from XXS to 4 XL, so you don't have to worry about finding the right fit for yourself.

Red Guards Costume for Squid Game Red Guards – Available at $31.99, the famous red jumpsuit also comes in sizes XXS to 4 XL.

Square mask – How could the Red Guard costume be complete without the iconic Black mask? The accessory can be purchased for as low as $8 on Amazon.

The Front Man costumes – If you want to up your game by looking like the terrifying Front Man, don't worry, as the shopping site also has the iconic contoured mask. It's available for $8.

Additional DIY ideas

If you don’t want to spend your money on buying the Squid game costumes, we have a few DIY ideas as suggested by Reddit Users who could assist you in creating your Halloween costumes.

The Red Guard look can be recreated by simply wearing a balaclava with white spray paint and a fencing head.

A pink jumpsuit can be paired with black military boots or a pink weatherproof raincoat to create the desired look.

Are you looking for more DIY ideas to make Squid Game costumes? Please share your ideas with us in the comments.

Twitter couldn’t wait to try out Netflix show inspired costumes

Twitter users shared their excitement about recreating the Netflix drama-inspired looks they saw on the platform.

One Tweet? “Can’t wait to see all the squid game Halloween costumes.”

One Twitter user is looking to buy the Squid Game Costume from Amazon Additional? “Not me looking on Amazon for a squid game costume.”

Another? “I want to wear a squid game costume for Halloween; that’s a must.”