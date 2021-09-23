Mum leaves a secret message in husband’s breakfast whenever they argue & people are thrilled by her level of pettiness

NO matter how much you love your partner, there will always be a time when you’re annoyed at them for something they did.

To get back at her husband, she gave her husband a metaphorical thumbs-up. People love her level of pettiness.

3 The mum presses down on the bread to create an outline Credit: @maverickmother/Tiktok

3 After toasting the bread, a hug ‘FU’ appears Credit: @maverickmother/Tiktok

Mum-of-four, Emily, known as Maverickmother on TikTok, has shared a video online of how she prepares her husband’s toast when she’s annoyed at him.

“Breakfast is ready,” The captions show how Emily pleads with her man.

“How I let my husband know I’m still p**sed off with him,” She says it in the captions, as she presses her finger into the bread to toast it.

Once cooked, you can see a very obvious “FU” printed across it and it’s absolutely hilarious.

The clip has received over 67,500 likes and more than a thousand comments on TikTok with many pretty pleased by the idea.

“Wot an awesome idea, cheers,” One commenter said so.

And another added, “Classic! I know what someone will be having for breakfast tomorrow!”

One said: “This is the level of pettiness I love,” while another declared it “Almost evil but too funny.”

It seems the genius idea wan’t lost on people as loads of people offered up their own sinister kitchen hacks.

One woman even revealed: “I tried this with my daughter’s toast this morning, of course, I opted for a simple love heart instead… which she ate before she even noticed. *sigh*”

3 The mum shared the method on TikTok which proved pretty popular Credit: @maverickmother/Tiktok