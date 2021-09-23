The Untold Truth Of Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina

Hennessy Carolina found herself caught up in a lawsuit with her sister, Cardi B, and partner, Mel Diaz, in September 2020, according to NBC News. The three were apparently sued after Hennessy and Mel were allegedly targeted by people with a flag supporting former President Donald Trump.

Per NBC News, the trio was sued for damages related to the incident, which allegedly involved Hennessy “battering, assaulting, threatening, and defaming” three people: Manuel Alarcon, Peter Caliendo, and Pauline Caliendo. Cardi and Mel were allegedly involved in the suit due to the social media posts they shared after the fact about the altercation. Cardi had tweeted (via NBC News) that Mel had been “harass[ed]” about “mov[ing] her car for no reason” and shared a video of what had happened while writing, “…[M]y sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out Trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple.” In turn, those behind the lawsuit claimed that Hennessy had “battered” them by yelling at them and letting out “copious amounts of spittle” which is dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legal situation was still going on in February, which is when Cardi wanted the lawsuit dismissed, per the Daily Mail. However, Radar reported in September that the accusers were still trying to keep the lawsuit alive.