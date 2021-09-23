Harris Announces Funding to Fight Future Pandemics

This is a warning sign that should alarm all of us. Disease surveillance, vaccine development, vaccine delivery, health care worker support. Nation need more capacity, and they need it immediately. Preparedness is an essential part of the new world. The United States has joined the World Bank’s call to create a new financial intermediary account that will enable us to pool resources for pandemic preparation. Today, I am proud and ready to announce that the United States is willing to contribute at minimum $250 million to get this fund up and running. The United States Congress has also approved an additional $850million. The United States supports the creation of a global threat council to monitor progress and find gaps. This is another important step that we must take in order to ensure that political leaders are committed to the goal.