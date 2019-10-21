Motorola Releases 75″ LED 4K Smart Android TV At ₹1.2 Lakhs

Motorola is continuously trying to expand the lineup of smart TV in India and recently the smartphone maker has launched a robust 75″ 4K Full-LED TV. In addition to this, the television carries a significant price tag of around ₹1.2 Lakhs. By the looks of it, the TV also comes with a Gamepad which comes with directional keys and double joystick.

Motorola also said that the gamepad is meant to make gaming extremely engaging and immersive due to its functional layout and ergonomic design.

Specs of Motorola 75-inch smart TV

Motorola Smart TV comes with 75-inch 4K smart IPS LED with a 3840 x 2160 LED display with cutting-edge IPS technology. The smart tv also supports HDR 10 and Dolby Vision alongside an ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle, 450 nits of absolute brightness and 60Hz refresh rate.

As far as the SoC of the Smart TV is concerned, the model name of the SoC has not been revealed yet. Nevertheless, on paper, the TV is powered by 1GHz of quad-core CPU and a Cortex-A53 SoC. In addition to this, the Smart TV also sports Mali-450 Graphics Processing Unit for uninterrupted gaming. The audio side of the TV comprises 302 stereo speakers and it also supports DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio.

Motorola Smart TV comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box and the users can control the TV using the virtual assistant Google Assitant. As the Motorola Smart TV is powered by Android OS, the users can also download apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, YouTube yo engage in immersive binge-watching.

The smart TV from Motorola is only available to be sold on Flipkart.