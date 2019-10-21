Sye Raa Day 19 Collections: Surprising Trend In Collections

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy featuring superstar Chiranjeevi is making its epic run in theatres all over India. The movie is shining under the brilliance of acting by many talented actors, such as Amitabh Bachan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Thamanna etc and the directional talent of Sunder Reddy.

As it is running on the third weekend it is making the fair amount of collections in the box office. Even though the collections overseas are below average the Indian Market collections are surprising the trade circles. The best performance is shown in Telugu states by Sye Raa. On the day 19 Sye Raa collections reached a 50 Lakhs mark.

Area wise collections of Sye Raa for last 18 days

Nizam (Hyderabad): ₹ 32 Cr.

AP: ₹ 104 Cr.

Karnataka: ₹ 14 Cr

TamilNadu: ₹ 1.36 Cr.

Kerala: ₹ 73 Lakhs.

Rest of India: ₹73 Lakhs

Overseas

US and Canada: ₹ 10 crores.

Rest of the World: ₹ 4 Cr.

Worldwide collections: ₹ 140 Crores.

Gross Collections: ₹ 229 Crores.

Even with this much collections bagged and getting a steady collection day by day, it has to get ₹ 45 crores to break even in the market. The movie took a big budget to make. To become a hit it should wait some more days.

The movie was hyped a lot and talked by all over south India for a long time. The trailer featuring Amitabh Bachan was received with huge applause. The presence of actors from more than 4 Language film industries is very beneficial for the collections. The movie is about the first freedom fighter of India named Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The story chronicles around his life and the training he received.