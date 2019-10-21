WhatsApp Is Testing A New Launch Screen And Dark Mode

WhatsApp has reportedly been trying to bring a little change in the app. According to sources, WhatsApp is testing “Light Splash Screen” which will only be confined to the Android Users.

WABetaInfo, the beta tester of WhatsApp, the latest version of WhatsApp, namely 2.19.297 will feature a brand-new start-up screen which is also regarded as the Light Splash Screen. The team of developers behind WhatsApp would showcase a never-seen-before launch screen at the time you launch the application. There is not much exaggeration regarding the new feature, instead, the new launch screen will feature a logo of WhatsApp which would be put one a background of crisp white color.

The beta tester has also revealed that on the other hand Android beta version of WhatsApp, the feature is also going to be added to the beta of the Business version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will also introduce Dark Splash Screen

Other than the Light Splash Screen, WhatsApp’s developers are also working together to introduce an additional feature namely, Dark Splash Screen which would contain the logo of WhatsApp on top of a black screen. There aren’t any more details regarding the mode, however, the experts are predicting that the Dark Splash Screen will get activated automatically when the users would be using a system based on dark mode.

Previously, the iOS users now have the ability to send Memojis such as stickers right inside the chats. Furthermore, this will be done using the emoji keyboard. Send Memojis features are currently available for the users with iPhone X or above.