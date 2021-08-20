Mother Asked To Glue A Mask On Her Toddler’s Face By Flight Attendant

Ali Cleek, a mother of two, was one of the recent victims who fell prey to impudent behavior from Southwest Airlines flight attendants. During her recent flight, Ali Creek was ridiculed by two flight attendants as her two-year-old daughter, Drew, began crying without her mask on.

There have been many stories about in-flight discomforts causing passengers to end up with an unpleasant journey with no help from the crew aboard. This story is no different.

During a trip from Orlando to Norfolk, Virginia, on August 12 with her spouse and two children, Ali Cleek’s youngest daughter Drew began crying. As any toddler who doesn’t know much other than sucking on their thumb, little Drew felt uncomfortable with her mask and kept pulling it down, refusing to wear it properly. Things became a little hectic when she started crying.

Maybe it isn’t under their payroll to comfort crying babies during a flight, but the least the attendants could have done is to not make life any harder than it already was. Instead, two crew members decided to take up violence, with words. Enraged with disappointment, Cleek revealed the whole story on Instagram, and here are the events as follows.

As Cleek and her husband were trying their best to hold baby Drew down and get the situation under control, two flight attendants were apparently staring down at them making things uncomfortable under pressure.

She also revealed the disheartening comment by the flight attendants as they said, “We could cut a hole in it (the mask) or we could GLUE it to her face”. It was as if they already had glues onboard for such situations.

Devastated as she should rightfully be, Cleek’s Instagram post gained some traction and reached the ears of a Southwest Airlines higher official. In response to the event, Southwest Airlines released a statement sharing the mandate for all passengers above the age of two to have face masks throughout their trip during this pandemic period.

A Southwest Airlines representative also made sure to issue an official apology to the family and ensured that the matter will be taken seriously and discussed with the crew. Even though the issue has been heard and addressed, there are still countless stories gone unknown with customers left with unpleasant airline journeys.