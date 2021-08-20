28-Year-Old Woman Arrested Unjustly For Not Walking Dogs Without A Leash

Park Enforcement officers handcuff and arrest a 28-year-old woman near Riverside park after she was found walking her dogs without a leash. Witnesses claim that the woman was kept in handcuffs for over two hours as one of the officers refused to accept her ID after it was brought by her boyfriend.

28-year-old Dora Marchand who had just arrived in New York City a week ago from San Francisco and took the wrong time to take her dogs, Comet & Sophie, on a walk around the park. Though it was only just a week since arriving in New York, the city wasn’t exactly kind to her in reception.



As an established law applicable to New York City parks, residents are required to walk their dogs with a leash on as it is a punishable offense if done otherwise. Though aware of the consequences, Dora found it a common sight in the park for owners to walk their dogs without a leash and went on to take a leap of faith.

To her misfortune, Dora Marchand was apprehended by the duty officials at the Riverside park where she was caught walking her dog without a leash. Though Marchand was initially left off with a warning, a second officer immediately approached the scene and demanded her ID proof for verification. As she claimed to have come for a casual stroll in the park, Marchand did not have her mobile phone or wallet to show.



As per the law, officials can only handcuff a person on grounds of arresting them and handing them over to the precinct in a matter of minutes. However, Marchand was found in handcuffs for over an hour though she witnesses claim that she was compliant with the Park Enforcer’s investigation of the matter.



Despite the turn of events, a kind passerby intervened and assisted the helpless woman by providing a cell phone to call her boyfriend. Moments later, her boyfriend arrived with Marchand’s ID proof to show the arresting officials. Oddly after verification, the officials refused to accept the identification and escorted her to the precinct.



It seemed as if the officers were abusing their powers as they were reluctant on placing Marchand in a holding cell and eventually released her after charging a $100 fine for walking her dogs without a leash and a $200 penalty for non-compliance, despite claims from witnesses.



Seeing how the very officials that are supposed to be protecting are taking things into their own hands has been a very common occurrence of late. Many reports have also suggested that the park officers have become slightly more aggressive with their law enforcement with some being cruelly unjust.

With thousands of injustice happening out in the streets, certain power abusers are tainting the name of the force, causing a sense of unease among regular park visitors and pet walkers alike.