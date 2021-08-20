After Kevin Federline, Britney Spears rumored to secretly marry her co-conservator

The award-winning singer Britney Spears is always in the limelight. Most of the time due to the status of her conservatorship but, a few fans know about her affair with a co-conservator, whom she officially got engaged to and was rumored to have secretly married as well.

Back in the year 2012, Jason Trawick was the lucky guy after Kevin Federline, who was officially having an affair with the popular singer Britney Spears. They were both officially engaged and were rumored to have secretly married too. But, despite, the news becoming official, the couple were officially reported to part their ways.

Britney Spears is always the talk of the talk due to her conservatorship status. But, other than that her relationships are also the sole reason behind her being in the limelight. Indeed, Jason Trawick and Britney spear’s duo was the most memorable one.

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick’s engagement

In 2010, Trawick was appointed as the manager for Spears. Their relationship was something that begins as business and slowly transformed into pleasure. But, it was the outcome of the mutual attraction. Hence, back in the year 2011, the couple decided to have an official engagement ceremony.

The duo got officially engaged and Jason Trawick becoming the only man to get officially engaged to the award-winning singer Britney Spears. He indeed was the perfect match, having worked with some eminent personalities in Hollywood like Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton, and Hilary Duff, the duo was fans’ favorite.

After their engagement, he was made the co-conservator to handler Spears personal and financial affairs.

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick’s secretive wedding

The couple was rumored to have secretively gotten married. And Spears to have walked the aisle for the third time. It was all over the internet back in the year 2012.

People also came up with documents, to prove the dissolution of the secretive marriage.

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick’s separation

The separation was a mutual decision. Both of them were having different ambitions, so, they decided to part ways.

Now, after his resignation, Jamie is the sole conservator for Britney Spear.