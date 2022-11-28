Todd Chrisley’s former daughter-in-law now claims she was pressured to lie under oath in a new statement

After being rehabilitated, it can take months to recover. Found guilty of tax fraud More information Todd and Julie Chrisley received formal sentences This week. They were sentenced to 12 and 7 years, respectively, and are currently in prison. Chrisleys will appeal the decision . More details about the legal matter are appearing to surface as things progress on this front. Todd is now facing serious allegations from his ex-daughter in law. One of the allegations is that his family patriarch pressured him into lying to her under oath.

The central focus of the case against the Chrisleys involved the couple’s finances, which have gradually come to light over the past few years. It’s since been alleged that Todd was aiming to smoke out purported informants who’d leaked information. Alexus Whilby – who was married to Todd Chrisley’s oldest son, Kyle, for six years and shares a child with him – claims that she was one of the people who was approached. As she put it, amidst her marriage to Kyle, her father-in-law took legal action to determine whether she was sharing details on the family’s financial portfolio:

Todd sent his lawyers to Kyle’s home and to mine to threaten legal action. He wanted to get me to sign a legal document stating that I wasn’t an informant.

Alexus Whilby’s comments to Daily Mail She indicated that she wasn’t comfortable with the circumstances and assumed assumptions around her. In her interview later, she talked about how Todd Chrisley tried to convince her to speak.

He wanted to make me look bad by claiming that I was the one responsible. [to him and Julie]. He wanted to get me smoking and make me do it again. He was lying to me. It was all about him, and that is what we were to do. Although I was able to see the danger of you folding, I remained strong. ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’ I did what was right and he helped me tremendously.

Daily Mail points out that Lexie the female, also known as Lexie in Daily Mail, was forced to become involved in a legal matter in 2019. At that time, Todd Chrisley took action against the Georgia Department of Revenue’s chief law enforcement officer, Josh Waites. Waites, who was instrumental in obtaining documents and other materials pertaining to the Chrisleys’ financial records, was accused of working outside of the law while pursuing his case. Two months before that suit was filed, Todd and Julie were indicted on 10 counts of fraud in August 2019 due to Waites’ findings.

Other people made claims against this couple during the court proceedings. Mark Braddock’s was the one that garnered the biggest headlines. Braddock claimed that he was a former business associate of the Chrisleys while he stood. He had an affair with Todd and that he had even paid off a blackmailer on the star’s behalf in order to keep things quiet. The couple’s lawyer later shut down the claims and Todd was the one to speak out , discussing alleged inconsistencies in Braddock’s account.