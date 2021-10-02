Morgan Wallen was banned from attending the CMA Awards

Perhaps for the first time in 55 years of the CMA Awards, one of its nominees has been expressly nominated Not Invited to the party: Morgan Wallen.

The Country Music Association “will not be inviting Morgan Wallen to appear” at the November ceremony, a CMA spokesperson confirmed with USA TODAY Network.

The 28-year-old was caught on camera at the beginning and end of the year. Use of a racial slur Outside his Nashville home.

Wallen may still be awarded one of the evening’s top prizes despite his stance. Wallen received one nomination for his efforts. “Dangerous: The Double Album,”Which album is up?

In May, the CMA’s board of directors decided to remove him from the artist-only Entertainer and Vocalist ballots, while allowing him to still be nominated for awards recognizing albums, songs, music videos and other works, “so as to not limit the opportunity for other credited collaborators.”

Wallen was nominated for Album of the Year this year, which is his first nomination at a major country awards ceremony. CMT and The Academy of Country Music both removed Wallen from the ballots of their 2021 awards shows.

Wallen’s representative and Big Loud Records declined to comment.

Wallen was back last month with his first public concert in the year. Helping victims of the recent floods with $725,000severe storms in Humphreys County (Tennessee). He has five concerts — four of which are already sold out — booked in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia in the coming weeks.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards Live from Nashville will be broadcast live on ABC Wednesday, November 10, 2010.