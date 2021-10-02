Netflix’s New Hit Squid Game is Perfect for Spooky Seasons

A terrifying twist on a childhood favourite is the best way to make Halloween special.

This is exactly what Netflix’s latest global phenomenon is. Squid Game is serving up, as the characters at the heart of the survival drama are tasked with playing games from their childhood—and die if they do not succeed. Case in point: A game of “Red Light, Green Light”Particularly lethal is episode one, which saw more than half the competitors die.

So, how exactly did the characters—played by Lee Jung-jae? Park Hae-soo? Jung Ho-yeon? O Yeong-su? Heo Sung-tae and more—find themselves in this dystopian nightmare? “All of you in this room are living on the edge,”An early instruction is given by a masked male to the group. “with debts you cannot pay off.”

Participants are informed that they have the option to opt out, but they are assured that the winner will receive billions. Intrigued? You’re not alone. Squid Game is well on its way to break the streaming record previously held by Bridgerton. (For those who are not familiar with the statistics, 82,000,000 households watched the Shonda RhimesIn its first month on Netflix, a period drama was produced.