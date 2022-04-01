Morbius Thursday Box Office Hits $5,7 Million

“Morbius,” Sony’s latest entry in its own cinematic universe of Marvel characters, made $5.7 million in its Thursday box office previews that began at 4 p.m. from 3,583 locations. It is expected to open in approximately 4,200 locations across the country this weekend.

“Morbius”Jared Leto stars in the film, and the studio hopes that his character will add to both the success and the entertainment. “Venom”The movies have shown, and lead to a larger universe antihero characters that also includes the future. “Kraven the Hunter” “Madame Web” films.

This is the projection that the studio is making “Morbius”The film will gross $33 million, against a budget $75 million. Independent trackers think it could go beyond that in its opening, perhaps in the $40-44 million range that Sony’s last blockbuster “Uncharted”It was released earlier in the year. However, the film has received negative reviews from early audiences and a miserable 15% Rotten Tomatoes rating. This raises the question of whether the film will last beyond its initial weekend. “Morbius”After several rounds marketing, the film had its release date moved back several times. Originally scheduled for July 2020, the film was originally set to release in July 2020.

One comparison is Warner Bros.’ own antihero movie “Birds of Prey”Starting February 2020. The R-rated film grossed $4 million in Thursday previews, and was released to just $33 million domestically. Although the film was not released until its premiere, it has been viewed more than 400,000 times. “Venom”The October 2018 film set a record at the Thursday box-office by bringing in $10,000,000 and then it rose to an amazing $80.2 million.

Jared Leto “Morbius” (which is rated PG-13) plays the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius — a brilliant doctor with dark urges and unique powers. The film shows how he attempts to heal himself of a rare blood disorder, but accidentally infects himself instead with vampirism.

It’s the first time the character has been depicted on the big screen, and the film is a standalone origin story but with a nod to the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. Daniel Espinosa directs “Morbius,”The film stars Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris.