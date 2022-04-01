Wilco and Neal Francis Duet on “Theologians” at Sky Blue Sky Fest

When Wilco invited Neal Francis to join them onstage at their Sky Blue Sky destination festival in Mexico this past January, they asked the Chicago piano-rocker what song of theirs he’d like to play.

Francis finally answered the question after a long time Wilco fan. “Theologians,”His girlfriend was a great help.

“I liked that choice because it has a great piano part, and the lyrics really resonate with me as someone who continues to contemplate spirituality,”Francis made the statement in a statement.

Francis did more: he took over as lead singer on the 2004 album. A Ghost is Born fan-favorite. This version is available today, only. BandcampThe proceeds will be split between the Chicago-based My Block My Hood My City as well as the International Rescue Committee.

“He came to practice it with us,”Tweedy spoke highly of the collaboration. “and he sang the shit out of it.”

Later this month, Wilco will perform a handful of shows in New York and Chicago celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s iconic 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The band will headline the Solid Sound Festival in June alongside Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast and Terry Allen. “Prince”Billy, and more. Francis is currently on tour to support his new album. In Plain Sight.