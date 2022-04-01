Beauty entrepreneur, make-up artist of the stars

AJ Crimson a makeup artist whose high-profile clients included Fergie, Hilary DuffAnd Regina KingAccording to a family statement,, died.

“AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership,”Crimson’s relatives wrote a statement to USA TODAY

It was not possible to determine the cause of death.

“AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole,”His family continued to speak.

Crimson began his career working on sets for television and movies, before launching his own cosmetics brand in 2012. AJ Crimson Beauty, which was dedicated to creating an expansive palette of foundations and shades for women of varying complexions. You can find out more at Interview with Allure Estelle was the inspiration behind his entrepreneurial spirit, according to him.

“I was traveling with Estelle, we didn’t have a great contour color for her,”He spoke to the magazine in 2017 prior to opening his NYC storefront. “I believe Estelle inspired the movement of what AJ Crimson would be and what the brand is becoming. There are a lot of brands that I’ve used for years that I love, but everybody’s missing a shade — that deepest color.”

More deaths:Patrick Demarchelier, the famed fashion photographer of Princess Diana, is dead at 78

A week before his death, Crimson announced on Instagram he was extending his brand and showed off new vegan makeup brushes. As news broke of his death, comments were filled with tributes and fond memories.

His genius and professionalism in cosmetics were also felt by many celebrities and fashion leaders.

“My dear AJ.. I’m going to miss you. The fact that I won’t be able to see your beautiful smile or feel your aura of positive energy walk into a room breaks my heart,”Actress and singer Christina MilianTweeted on Instagram Thursday “You made your own lane … You did it with love and intention. Most especially to show the true beauty of minority women everywhere.”

Men and makeupMen are trying out makeup – and it’s no surprise, experts say