Mom of 3 Waits 12 Years to Marry, Finds Her ‘Fit and Well’ Dad Dead on Her Wedding Day

A woman, twelve years after her engagement, was about to wed the man of her dreams. An unexpected event threw her entire world into chaos just as she was about to celebrate her special day.

It is exciting to make a decision as important as marrying your long-term lover. It’s exciting to think about the big day, as the woman from today’s tale did.

Joanna Chandler of Essex, England agreed to spend her entire life with David. She loved him dearly. She had hoped that she would marry David in 2019. But fate had different plans.

Joanna was excited about her upcoming wedding after she got engaged in 2010. They had planned to have a large celebration in nine years but were forced to abandon their plans. Joanna Remembered :

We had planned to have a large wedding in 2019, but we cancelled it when we learned that my mother was suffering from blood cancer.

After things improved, they decided to get married in 2020. They were unaware of a pandemic that would derail their plans. Once again, the couple had to delay their wedding.

Joanna and David decided to wait two years for their next step. This time they decided to hold a small ceremony with just a few friends, and hoped to be married by May 20, 2022.

Joanna’s big day came and everything went smoothly. Joanna was looking forward to walking down the isle with her dad at her side. She didn’t know that an accident would keep her from that.

The Big Day She Saw Her Father

Joanna’s fiancé wasn’t the first man named David to become one of the most important men in her life. Joanna’s father had the exact same name and she loved him. She Recalled :

“Dad is the greatest in all ways.” He started as a carpenter and later became a taxi driver.

David Larner was always there to support his daughter and her siblings. He always gave them the best advice, and made sure they had everything they need.

Larner dearly loved his grands and was thrilled to see his daughters start a brand new chapter in their lives. Larner had an excellent relationship with both his son and daughter-in-law.

Joanna revealed that David and Joanna enjoyed their time together. Her parents, in fact, joined them after their marriage on their honeymoon. David fit in perfectly with Joanna and her family.

Larner, 75, built his daughter a pergola as their wedding day approached. She would then marry her beloved man under the shade of this beautiful structure. Larner did not know that he’d never be able to see his daughter marry the man she loved.

Joanna discovered her father dead in the room of her father on May 14th, 2022.

The Tragic Tragedy That Changed Her Plans

Joanna, who was very excited for her marriage, wanted to be sure that all went well. Joanna stayed awake with her mother on May 13, ensuring that everything was prepared for the big wedding day.

Her two daughters were at her home that night while her son was at David’s place. All seemed well until at 3:00 in the morning her mother came to her room and told her she could not wake up her father.

Joanna immediately dialed an ambulance. The second she walked in the door, she knew the man had died. Considered . The man had fallen asleep while sitting in bed and holding the remote to the television.

Larner’s death surprised many because he was in good health and did not show any signs of life-threatening illness.

Joanna informed her children of the demise of her father. Joanna admitted that it was “horrible”, because her children were so excited about the wedding, and hearing of their grandfather’s demise broke their heart.

Joanna had to cancel her wedding after losing her father. She informed her guests. David said he wanted to be married, but later on that same day. Chandler accepted, and the two decided on a low-key ceremony with just signing papers.

“We both knew we’d never get round to getting married otherwise – we’d been together about 15 years and engaged for 12,” Joanna You can learn more about this by clicking here. .

Joanna and the rest of her family gathered together to honor Larner after she became David’s official wife.

Joanna, who lost her father to heart disease the day before her wedding, joined forces with the British Heart Foundation. raise funds The discovery of a heart disease early detection test, or even a cure. She ran in the London Marathon, on 23 April to raise funds.

Joanna is celebrating her wedding anniversary later this month. It will also be the first anniversary of her father’s passing. She said she’d honor her father with her favorite music, Bud and champagne, in the corner of her house where he liked to listen to it.

David Larner Rest in Peace! Joanna, we hope you also find peace in raising money for British Heart Foundation.