GYMNAST Elena Arenas is “reunited with” a new Louisiana State teammates.

Arenas shared with Savannah Schoenherr, a gymnast from Athens Georgia, that they both attended the same high-school.

3 Elena Arenas shared on Instagram, that she will be reunited and a new LSU Gymnastics Teammate. Credit: Tiktok/elenamarenas01

3 Arenas announced that Savannah Schoenherr (the social media star from Georgia) will be joining her as teammates. /sav.fs

3 Schoenherr won the Freshman All-SEC Selection for 2019 at Florida Gators /sav.fs

Arenas is a social media sensation who has been labeled as the “Queen of the Beam” by delighted fans.

She shared the news of her reunion on Instagram with 147,000 followers.

In her Instagram story, Elena posted a photo of her and wrote “Happy because she is a Tiger.”

Schoenherr was then added to the list and she said: “Reunited, it feels good.”

Schoenherr has spent several of his last years playing for the Florida Gators.

In 2019, she was named a first-year All SEC.

In 2010, her vaulting performance earned her a place on the Second Team All-Americans.

The 21-year old hasn’t played since 2022, and he missed 2023 due to a foot problem.

Schoenherr has 51,000 Instagram followers and will now join LSU. LSU finished in fourth place at the NCAA National Championships, held last month in Fort Worth.

She made the announcement of her transfer to Tigers One fan commented on the social network site: “You’re looking great in purple.”

Savannah is also a teammate of social media superstar Olivia Dunne who boasts 11 million Instagram followers and TikTok users.

The three seniors will all be graduating next year.

Arenas and Dunne attended a concert of country music this month.

And Dunne’s career has taken off.

Last month, she made her Sports Illustrated Swimwear debut as she wore a fitted black bikini in her first shoot.

Dunne is amongst the highest-earning NIL athletes in the country and annually receives around $3m in sponsorship.