GH Spoilers Monday, May 15: Ready Or Not, Shocking News, Unexpected Surprises

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates for Monday, May 15 tease questions if someone’s ready or not, shocking news and unexpected surprises. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) wants to make sure Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) ready, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) reacts to shocking news, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) gets an unexpected surprise.

General Hospital Spoilers – Ready Or Not

Lucy preps Sasha, to make sure she’s ready for all of this as Sasha prepares to be the product spokesman for “The Deceptor” a new personal spa product. Sasha will be making an appearance on “Home And Heart” which is where she had her nervous breakdown, still grieving for her baby Liam Mike Corbin (uncast infant). It looks like Sasha is the only choice for product spokesman because of Maxie Jones’ (Kirsten Storms) illness, albeit it’s only a bad sinus infection.

Sasha looks nervous but has a smile on her face, hopefully she will not have to demonstrate any baby products this time. The last time Selina Wu, (Lydia Look) a major shareholder interrupted the live broadcast and took them off the air.

GH Spoilers – Gladys Corbin Takes A Loss

Speaking of Selina, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) is in trouble again at the high-stakes poker game and Selina tells her they two have a problem! Gladys might have a difficult time bluffing her way out of this one, because she’s running out of other peoples’ funds to squander on the gambling floor. Selina looks extremely threatening and sounds it too, as Gladys looks a little bit nervous in spite of herself. How in the world is Gladys going to get herself out of this one?

General Hospital Spoilers – Felicia And Mac Scorpio Celebrate

It looks like Felicia and Mac Scorpio (Kristina Wagner, John J. York) might be celebrating as they are having a meal in a fancy restaurant. Felicia smiles as she ask Mac if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, possibly talking about the aftermath of recent crimes solved. They could also be talking about the destruction of The Haunted Star, which they had been running for a period of time before it was destroyed.

They probably need to get out of the restaurant business, after the Floating Rib was destroyed by a bomb and the Haunted Star by a drone strike! Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) had still owned it but the Scorpios were running it for Laura Collins (Genie Francis).

GH Spoilers – Cody Bell Has A Deal For Scott Baldwin

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) approaches Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) as he’s downing martinis at the bar after updating Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Ava Jerome (Maura West). Cody has a deal for Scott, and Scott wants to know what it’s about and Cody will tell him if he’ll represent him in court. Poor Scott already feels sucker punched by Liesl Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) rejection and he’s wondering why Cody is coming to him, considering the first time they met Scott sucker punched Cody! Cody desperately needs someone who can get him out of the frame job Gladys pulled on him.

General Hospital Spoilers – Shocking News

Josslyn reacts to Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) shocking news that he has to say goodbye. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) had told Dex the takedown of Sonny is off, which means either Dex will have to keep working for Sonny or he’ll have to leave town. Joss is in tears as she tells Dex if he has to go, she’s going with him.

Dex is really between a rock and a hard place, and Sonny’s still going to need an enforcer. But Josslyn doesn’t want Dex to work for Sonny, and that creates a problem.

GH Spoilers – Nina Reeves Talks To Drew Cain

It looks like Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) guilt is leading her to try and help Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). All their assets are frozen, and since Aurora Media owns Crimson Magazine, its assets might be frozen as well! Drew tells Nina what she is asking him is just not an option. From the look on Nina’s face she wants to help but Drew’s not accepting the offer.

General Hospital Spoilers- Unexpected Surprises

Following Michael’s decision to not takedown Sonny after Willow Corinthos’ (Katelyn MacMullen) pleas, he shows up at Sonny’s office. Michael remembered that Sonny told him he’d have to beg after he first threatened him with running him and all his legitimate businesses in the ground. Sonny looks serious as Michael approaches him, and Michael states his case.

Michael tells Sonny he needs things to change, before it’s too late. Is Michael trying to make amends with Sonny?

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.