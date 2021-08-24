A Man Is Dragged Across the Gym Room by A “Ghost” | Gym Equipment Moving By Itself

A TikToker, Carlos Ruiz recently shared a video of himself being attacked by an “invisible force”, even, the gym equipment started moving by itself.

Everyone has their excuses when the talk is about going to the gym, but, this fateful incident shared by a TikToker is above them all. Most of the netizens think the same.

As soon as the video surfaced, it garnered a total of 10 million views from across the globe. The video clip showed a man that is being dragged on the gym floor and is trying to run out of the gym when he is attacked by a “Ghost”.

The man was alone in the gym. He was preparing for his exercise sessions by doing little stretching exercises.

Suddenly, the TRX suspension starts moving too. Although, the man didn’t notice it at the first glance. But, later the things escalate and ultimately, he freaks out.

As a result of events, the lights in the staircase start to blink on their own and it seemed that a black figure entered the gym.

Though, when the medicine balls started to roll towards him, the man couldn’t help but, freak out.

Immediately, the man tried to pack to vacant the gym but, next, he fell onto the ground. It seemed as if he was attacked by some “Invisible force”.

Next, his right leg was being pulled up in the air. He managed to regain control of his body and escaped the gym, left his belongings inside the gym.

As soon as the video surfaced, the netizens begin commenting on their experiences.

One said: “Even ghost go gym more than me.. I need to be more motivated […],”

A similar incident occurred in Columbia, the man shared the clip saying “I want to share this video with you today, emphasizing that, as mayor, I have the conviction that faith has insurmountable power.”

The debate for “invisible force” has been in our society since time immemorial. Certain psychologists believe, a conviction in “invisible forces” has its undue advantages.

Watch the viral video here:

This was all for now. Stay tuned to this space for such updates in the future.