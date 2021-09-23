Model tries out underboob swimwear trend – and is just about left covered

Model tries out underboob swimwear trend - and is just about left covered
By Brandon Pitt
Model Daisy Cartwright dared to bare as she tried out the underboob swimwear trend.

As she was trying out the trend, the social media influencer with 54,500 Instagram followers shared some stunning photos.

Daisy was wearing a risqué cut-out swimsuit from brand Friday Night Closet, which left her underboob clearly on show.

As Daisy showed her flesh, she was almost covered in the swimwear.

Daisy, a OnlyFans star, showed off her curves as she soaked up the sun outside in the swimwear.

As she allowed her body and outfit to speak for themselves, Daisy was seen looking away from the camera and closing her eyes.



While in another she stared down the camera lens intensely.

Daisy showed fans the outfit in a fun way as she zoomed into the design.

The sexy swimwear was paired with flawless makeup and a sleek, plaited haircut.

Accessorized with large chunky gold hoop earrings in big gold and a necklace that crosses, the model also wore a pair of big, chunky cross earrings.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Work hard, play harder.”

Fans were loving the sizzling photos, as one told her she looked “sexy”.



Another exclaimed: “Oh my,” as a third quipped: “Kylie Jenner is that you?”

Daisy previously hit headlines as she as she rocked another swimwear trend.

Fans were captivated by her steamy shower photoshoot in which she tried the upside-down bikini trend.

