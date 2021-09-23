Man Utd hit woeful new record after failing to beat West Ham in Carabao Cup

Manchester United’s defeat to West Ham in the League Cup has set a woeful new record for the Red Devils who’s hunt for a first trophy since 2017 continues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team were defeated 1-0 by Old Trafford. Former manager David Moyes was avenging United’s defeat at the weekend.

Manuel Lanzini’s second-half performance was enough for the visitors to secure a place in round four, where they will take on Manchester City at London Satdium.

Man Utd’s trophyless streak is expected to continue. The Red Devils won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.









And following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s loss, it has been revealed that United are on their longest trophy drought since 1985-1990.

It is quite remarkable for a squad that has Solskjaer’s world-class talent.

Although a more optimist fan will note that this run was at the beginning of Sir Alex Ferguson’s management, the barren spell under the vocal Scotsman wasn’t too long.

Ferguson led the club, despite a slow start to achieve 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophy and many domestic honours.

Old Trafford is a high-standard venue, particularly considering the standards of its squad. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer is a signal that Man Utd will once again be seeking trophies.

Under Solskjaer, they have been close. Last season’s Europa League final defeat was due to a marathon penalty shootout. In the previous season, the Red Devils reached semi-finals in the League Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League.

Solskjaer understands that a trophy is now more important than ever at Old Trafford. A first round exit at home would not have done him any favors.