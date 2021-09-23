Inside abandoned house home to girl called ‘Lucy’ with ancient computer and creepy doll

A series of unsettling pictures have emerged of a 150-year-old home that seems to be perfectly preserved, housing an old creepy doll and ancient computer inside.

It is located in Tallington, Lincolnshire and is thought to have been abandoned more than a decade ago.

It has been rumoured that the house was home to a little girl known as Lucy, and clues to her name are scattered all over the property – including a number of forgotten teddy bears and a sinister doll.

A tattered computer is found in the messy study. It hasn’t been touched in more than ten years.

A row of forgotten teddies is found in another bedroom, where they are all alone in a cot.

The building has been taken over by nature, which has ivy growing up the walls and covering it in thick green wrap.

However, the house looks clean and tidy.







It is a mystery as to why the home has been left empty for so long.

The bedrooms are well-arranged, the lights have been turned on and there are lonely toys in the nursery.

Past explorers who entered the house claimed to have found an electric toothbrush that was still in good condition.

One visitor who said they wanted to remain anonymous: “Lucy’s house is sort of an urban legend, hardly anyone has ever gotten inside as it’s hidden and watched by angry neighbours.

“It’s rumoured that it was once a happy family home to Lucy and her parents until her mother vanished one night and never came home.







An eerie rocking chair sits in what is believed to have once been little Lucy’s room.

The visitor added: “Lucy remained in the house with her dad until they too just left one day and never came back.

“There are still clothes hanging up in the wardrobe and toothbrushes in the bathroom.

“Parts are starting to decay and fall down but it’s a real mystery. What happened to Lucy? It’s bizarre stuff.”

These sinister photos show rows upon rows of shirts neatly hanging up in the wardrobe, and an artificial plant perfectly placed in the conservatory.

Lucy’s bedroom has twin beds made with pink sheets, and a picture of teddies framed.

The corner of the room is home to a once cute teddy bear, which gazes longingly out the window from its perch on a rocking chair that it hasn’t used in more than a decade.

The exterior of the house is almost entirely covered in trees and shrubbery.

Some windows have been obstructed by nature, and you can see ivy creeping down and along the walls.