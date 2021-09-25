MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Natti Natasha and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It’s basically a weekly holiday, where fans-favorite artists as well as new faces drop their latest offerings to all of us. This floods digital retailers and streaming services with a torrent of audio goodness. Who has the time to listen to all of it before they update their playlists? There is just too much great stuff! (And, let’s be honest, sometimes a few stinkers too.)

We do, it turns out. We are The MixtapE!

More like: Welcome to the Billboard Latin Music Awards after-party.

We’re on a high from last night’s show, so that means we’ll be blasting the winners’ hits all weekend long. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re celebrating the latest and greatest music across urbano, reggaeton, rap and more genres.

Karol G, Natti Natasha, Maluma and Myke Towers just released high-octane tracks with vibrant and cinematic music videos, while Coi Leray finally drops her TikTok smash “TWINNEM,” which seems all but destined for the charts.

BIA hosts a massive dance party in Puerto Rico, as Zizzy and Princess Nokia pique our interest with their fresh feel.