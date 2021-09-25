Woman Sues Her Gynecologist After Learning She’s His Daughter

A woman, 35, filed a lawsuit against Dr. Morris Wortman of Rochester, New York.

Wortman was accused by using his sperm for multiple pregnancies.

After a DNA test, the woman discovered that Wortman was her biological dad.

A New York-based fertility specialist was sued by a woman claiming that he is her biological father. He used his own sperm without patients’ consent to infertilize them.

According to the Associated Press, the 35-year-old woman accused Dr. Morris Wortman and his Rochester clinic, the Center for Menstrual Disorders, of medical malpractice, battery, infliction of emotional distress, negligence, fraud, and lack of informed consent.

According to AP, the plaintiff claimed that she is the daughter a woman who had received fertility treatments from Wortman during the 1980s. The lawsuit said the plaintiff knew she was born in 1985 through artificial insemination and that Wortman was “revered” by her family for helping her mother conceive.

Wortman told her family that the donor of sperm was a University of Rochester medical student. However, the plaintiff challenged Wortman’s claims after she took a DNA genealogical test in 2016. AP reported that the woman found at least nine half siblings who were also children by the sperm donor.

AP reported that her suspicions grew, but she was a patient at Wortman for nine years. AP reported that Wortman performed pelvic and breast examinations, and also discussed the plaintiff’s sex drive.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff stated that Wortman asked questions about the plaintiff’s family and brought his wife to the appointment to meet with the plaintiff.

The lawsuit alleged that Wortman said “You’re a really good kid, such a good kid” aloud while tending to the plaintiff during an April appointment, AP reported.

According to AP, David Berry, a half-sibling of the plaintiff, had been in touch for four years with her since her genealogy test. According to AP, the lawsuit stated that Berry and Wortman had performed separate DNA tests.

“An interesting dichotomy is feeling gratitude for your existence and knowing at the same time that you are the product of something that should have never happened,” Berry, 36, spoke to AP. “It became a tougher pill to swallow.”

“On one hand you’re grateful for your existence and the people you’re sharing the experience with,” Berry said more. “On the other, I don’t know how you forgive the violation of confidence and trust that a woman puts into her physician in the most intimate of settings.”

Berry continued.

“While no victim has reached out yet, our appeals bureau did do some quick research and it appears that in reference to what has been made publicly available, any criminal action is barred by the statute of limitations,” spokesperson Calli Marianetti told AP.

Insider reached out for comments to the Center for Menstrual Disorders representatives but they were not available. Insider did not receive a response from the attorney representing the plaintiff.