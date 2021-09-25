Kim Kardashian’s Height

For those who want to know about Kim Kardashian’s exact height — that is, without high heels or potential (we said potential!) filters — IMDb notes that she’s 5 feet and 2 and a half inches. The Clevland Clinic explains that the average woman in the United States is 5 feet and 4 inches, which means that Kim is slightly shorter than many other ladies around.

They come in many sizes when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is just 5 feet tall, while their brother Rob Kardashian is 6 feet. The others are all somewhere in between, with Kylie Jenner standing at 5-foot-6, Khloé Kardashian at 5-foot-9, and Kendall Jenner just a smidge taller at 5-foot-nine and some change. Their mom, Kris Jenner, is 5-foot-6 just like Kylie if you’re curious (all per IMDb).

Kim, at not even 5’3″, is shorter when it comes her family. This is why you might not be surprised to learn that her ex-husband, Kanye West, is also shorter. However, their size difference can’t compare to that between Kim and the man that she was married to before Kanye, former basketball player Kris Humphries.