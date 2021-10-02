Miss USA Was tempted to make infertility public, but it was too painful.

Former Miss USA Nia Hernandez recently spoke out about her infertility, now that she is pregnant.

“I wanted to share in the moment, but it was too painful, too vulnerable,”She said: Pregnantish.

Sanchez had “unexplained infertility”For almost 2 years, I tried IUI before I was able to conceive naturally.

Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez struggled to get pregnant for almost two years — a shock to the healthy now-31-year-old who comes from a big family with fertile genes.

Her husband, Daniel Booko (actor), also did everything “right,”They thought: They drank from glass wear rather than plastic, and practiced infertility Yoga.



Meditation

Together, they visited specialists who were able to diagnose them. “unexplained infertility.”

Sanchez, who has a black rank in Taekwondo and kept the pain private. She also avoided sharing her experiences with infertility clients on Instagram, where there are 211,000 of her followers.

“There were many times where I wanted to comment on a post or wanted to engage in a live but I felt like, ‘Oh, I don’t want anyone to know that this is my journey at this moment,'” Sanchez told Andrea Syrtash on a recent Pregnantish podcast.

Get it now 32 weeks pregnantSanchez is continuing to speak out about her infertility. She first shared it on Instagram in June.

“I’ve tried my best to share about my fertility journey after the fact of getting pregnant,”Syrtash was informed by her. “I wanted to share in the moment, but it was too painful, too vulnerable.”

“The Unknown is very frustrating.”

Sanchez and Booko tried to conceive a few years after they got married. They believed they would follow the same strategy that brought success in other areas. “A plus B equals C, and then you do it,”She spoke.

Being Latina, too, gave Sanchez false reassurance. “In my background and culture, it’s like, ‘You’re Mexican, you can pop out babies like crazy.'”

After four months of no positive pregnancy tests, Sanchez was concerned. Both her and Booko’s tests were positive. Sanchez began thyroid medication to boost her thyroid. “sweet spot.”

After seven months, her doctor informed her that she didn’t appear to have been ovulating. “The unknown is quite frustrating,” Sanchez said.

She didn’t conceive even after a long trip to Maldives. “Everybody says, ‘Oh, just relax. It’ll happen when you relax,'” Sanchez said. “I’m like, ‘We are very relaxed, we are having champagne, we are getting it on every single day … we’re just in paradise having a great time.'”

Sanchez kept their mouths shut until they were five months old: ‘What happens if it does not work out?

After about a year, the couple settled on intrauterine injection, a fertility procedure in which the sperm is transferred to the uterus at the end of the fallopian tubes. Sanchez stated that she was thinking: “All I need is a teensy bit of medical help, a little sprinkle, and then I’m going to get pregnant for sure.”

She was finally successful three more times. “We were just kind of mind-blown,”She spoke. “We both just didn’t get it.”

Sanchez continued acupuncture while they took a break. Two months later, she was pregnant — and mind-blown again. “I literally didn’t think it was possible at that point,”She spoke.

Sanchez did not announce her pregnancy to the world until she was almost five months. This was because she continued to think: “What if it doesn’t work out?”

She and Booko are now counting down the weeks to their meeting with their boy. Asher Daniel was just announced. Sanchez said that it was an honor to be open about the challenges they faced on her platform.

“I realize how special it is to be a part of that community and be there for people … because it’s definitely a hard journey,”She spoke. “I think the community makes it a little bit easier — not easier — but more able to navigate through.”