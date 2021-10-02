Cosmic Rewind will Open in 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is an indoor coaster that will open at Disney World in 2022.

Epcot will host the attraction and pavilion where guests can learn more about the planet of Xandar.

Insider visited the in-progress ride. Its story will not end there “Guardians Vol. 3.”

Walt Disney World is coming to life next year with Peter Quill, the Guardians, and more.

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, a new roller coaster will be opening at Epcot in 2022. Disney Parks has declined to provide a month estimate. The announcement came just before the 50th anniversary celebration at Disney World, which started Friday. It will last for 18 more months. The much-anticipated ride is part of Epcot’s massive, lengthy overhaul.

The attraction was first announced in 2017. It will include the park’s first ever reverse-launch coaster. “race through time and space”Marvel characters.

Marvel fans can also visit a new pavilion that is themed around the fictional world of Xandar. This will allow them to learn more information about the planet, which was introduced in 2014. “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Insider visited the Cosmic Rewind attraction in progress on Wednesday. We spoke to Alex Wright, senior creative manager, about it on Thursday.

This is everything we know about Epcot’s new showcase pavilion, the upcoming coaster.

The Cosmic rewind attraction will be an enormous indoor roller coaster





A Disney Imagineer oversees “push/pull”Vehicle testing on the track for Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind



Disney







Disney Parks started construction on a large structure that will house the attraction in 2018 after previously revealing Cosmic Rewind. One of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. They weren’t kidding — when Insider toured the construction site on Wednesday, the Imagineers there told us it was only about half-built. This half is already enormous in size.

“The length of the track is a byproduct of the story we wanted to tell,”Wright shared his thoughts with Insider

The “omnicoaster,” Designed specifically for Cosmic RewindIt will be able rotate 360 degrees while it travels along the track, immersing the fans in the story. It sounds similar to Magic Kingdom’s Doom Buggies. This system allows seats to rotate 360 degrees as it moves along the track.





This attraction has a programmable rollercoaster system that allows guests to move in any direction and travel at high speeds.



Courtesy Disney Parks







“We’ve got a history with attractions that use an omnimover system,”Wright stated. “It’s a device that allows us to turn people toward the story and kind of bring them into the scene.”

Cosmic Rewind is, however, described as a “high-speed attraction,”It will be MuchFaster than the Haunted House.

“We wanted to have that same sort of control capability with a high-speed attraction,”Wright stated. “That was something that didn’t exist in our repertoire and we had to kind of work on how to make that play out so that we could do that at high-speed and bank turns.”





Here’s a close-up of the Cosmic Reveal cars. They were very impressive in person.



Caralynn Lippo/Insider







The ride’s story will be about Xandar (a fictional planet), as its inhabitants join Epcot’s World Showcase

You’ve probably been to Epcot before and know that the World Showcase showcases different countries such as France, Mexico, France, Japan and France. Here you can try foods and experience each culture.

MCU’s Xandar, from MCU, will join the showcase as the first “other-world” pavilion.

Before you can even reach the Cosmic Remwind attraction, guests will pass through the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. This pavilion replaces the former Universe of Energy Pavilion.

“The planet of Xandar has come here to Epcot just like many of our countries around the world,”Wright shared his thoughts with Insider “It’s a cultural exchange. It’s for them to tell us about themselves, their people, including their advanced technologies.”

Epcot didn’t always have Wonders of Xandar as its first attraction. “other-world” pavilion.

Disney also had a 2019 Manifesto Play! PavilionFans could interact with Pixar and Disney characters. “in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.”

It’s not clear what the Play! status is. Pavilion is now or when it’s currently expected to debut — there were no updates on it as part of the 50th anniversary media event, so we’re guessing it’ll most likely open after Wonders of Xandar, if at all.

How about the ride? As guests learn more about Xandar, the Guardians will interrupt their tour and send them on a space chase





Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind will see guests walk through the Xandarian Galaxiarium in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.



Disney/Marvel







Marvel’s future attractions are not the reason for this attraction “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“It is not connected to a particular film,”Wright answered Insider’s question about whether the ride will be set at a specific location in the MCU. “It’s clearly connected to the ‘Guardians’ films, but it does exist within its own kind of story timeline.”

Instead, Cosmic Remwind will take guests through a planetarium-like exhibit called The Galaxarium where they can learn more about Xandar.

It’s not a smooth tour, naturally.

“We learn about the Xandarians. That leads to some events that pull us into the adventure and put us onto the ride experience,” Wright told Insider.





Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind is a new Epcot attraction that will open in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista. It allows guests to join the Guardians for an intergalactic chase through time and space.



Disney/Marvel







The Guardians of the Galaxy interrupt the experience by sending guests to the park. “an intergalactic chase through space and time.”

Insider discovered that the Guardians were coming to Epcot in 2017 because Peter Quill visited it during his brief time on Earth and fell in love with it.

Disney Parks has previously opened another location. “Guardians”In 2017, it was replaced by Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. It now forms part of Avengers Campus. The campus opened in June 2021.