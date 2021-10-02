Sparkly Black Wedding dress for the Bride

Chris proposed to Sophie on November 19, 2019.





The day he proposed was Bonfire Night. Bonfire Night is a holiday when people light effigies to honor Guy Fawkes, the British assassin who attempted to assassinate British king Charles II in 1605.

Chris took Sophie to Chatsworth House on Bonfire Night 2019 where the Bennet sisters reside in the 2005 film adaptation. “Pride and Prejudice.”It is one of Sophie’s favourite movies.

“It was really special,”Sophie spoke highly of the proposal.

The couple had planned to have a “winter chic”Wedding in December 2020

Sophie stated that she didn’t spend a lot of time dreaming about her wedding. However, she enjoyed the idea for a black-tie event with sparklers and fireworks as well as winter-themed decorations.