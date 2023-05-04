What to look for in your poop besides the color?

All of us poop, yet it is something we are reluctant to discuss.

By paying close attention to the size, smell, colour and texture of your number twos can reveal a lot about how healthy you are.

1 Diarrhoea, or loose stool is one of many signs and symptoms of bowel carcinoma. Credit: Getty

The shape and size of your poop is dictated by your gut, which is another name for your digestive system.

Scientists have found that maintaining good gut heath can reduce your risk of illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s and sometimes, cancer.

According to NHS, ‘loose’ stool – or in other words diarrhoea-is one of many signs that you may have bowel cancer.

It’s only when diarrhoea is recurring that you will experience this.

It can be caused by a virus, stomach bug or if it lasts only for a short time.

And if it lasts for just a day, the doctor said it can also be a sign of a food intolerance or anxiety.

According to her, too much magnesium from either diet or medication can cause vomiting and nausea, diarrhoea as well as cramps in the stomach.

You may notice slight changes on a day to day basis, but more drastic and ongoing changes in your bowel movements are a red flag sign for bowel cancer so make sure you see a doctor.

It’s important to remember that not all bowel cancers affect the shape of stools.

Five red flag symptoms for bowel cancer are:

The back passage is bleeding or you have blood in your stool A lump or pain in the stomach Extreme tiredness Unexpected weight loss Consistent change of bowel habits without explanation

Don’t hesitate to consult your GP if your habits change.

You can get a free bowel-cancer testing kit if you meet the criteria.

Central Recorder launched the No Time 2 Lose campaign in April 2018 – to call on the Government to lower the bowel cancer screening age to 50 and raise symptom awareness.

In response, last year people aged 50 and over were invited to screenings