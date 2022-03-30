This year’s Best Picture Oscar winner “CODA”Apple announced Wednesday that The Hunger Games will return to theaters starting Friday for a limited theatrical production.

“CODA”From April 1, the film will be playing in more than 600 U.S. cinemas. All screenings will have open captions as before. On Sunday, the film won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film also received Best Supporting Actor nominations for star Troy Kotsur.

“As our industry recognizes ‘CODA’ with its highest honor, we’re excited once again to bring this moving film to theaters so that audiences can share in the experience of watching it together,” says Erica Anderson from Apple Original Films’ Distribution team. “As with previous theatrical runs, all showings will have open captions, so that the film is accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.”

“CODA”In August 2013, the movie was made available as a streaming title via Apple TV+. The film did have a short theatrical run. However, Apple did not release domestic box-office figures. It grossed $1.1million overseas and Apple released it again in movie theaters for a weeklong run to celebrate its Best Picture win.

“CODA” is story of a child of Deaf adults in Gloucester, Massachusetts who dreams of becoming a singer and joining her school’s choir while still trying to support her Deaf family. It also stars Emilia Jones (Marlee Matlin), Daniel Durant, Eugenio derbez, and Daniel Durant.