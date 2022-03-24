Miley Cyrus’s Flight to Paraguay makes an Emergency Landing after Lightning Strike Damages the Wing

Miley Cyrus was heading to a music festival in South America when lightning struck her plane, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The pop star posted a scary video from her cabin window as she and her terrified entourage thought they weren’t going to make it.

“I’m going to try not to be dramatic, but we almost died,” Cyrus’s sister Brandi said of the scary flight from Colombia to Paraguay.

A second passenger posted a video that showed lightning flashing outside of the window.

“We just landed in, I don’t know where, 200 miles from where we were supposed to land, because lightning struck the plane. So bottoms up,” Brandi continued.

Miley posted a picture of the damaged wing.

“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning,”She spoke.

Her road manager says, “Not going to lie — by far the scariest flight I’ve been on.”

The “Wrecking Ball”The singer was on a South American tour, and had just performed in Bogota, Colombia when she boarded the plane.

In a tweet Wednesday, the pop star talked about the incident and sang a song for her fans who were unable to attend the concert.

Miley Cyrus’ performance in Paraguay was cancelled due to the emergency landing.