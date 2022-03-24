Shooting at Arizona Outlet Mall Leaves At Least One Injured

Police said that at least one person was injured in a shooting at an outlet mall in Arizona.

Glendale police said that a primary investigation had been conducted and that there are no suspects.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey stated that his office works with authorities to update the injured.

Glendale Police did no immediate respond to Insider’s request.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey indicated that his office was working with authorities in support of law enforcement and to get updates on injuries.

“Our prayers are with those impacted and the brave law enforcement professionals responding to this emergency,”He tweeted.

This is a breaking story. Keep checking back for more updates.