Coming soon is a Netflix movie about Abercrombie and Fitch

The latest releases include The Adam ProjectTo Windfall, The Tinder Swindler, and more, there’s been no shortage of new Netflix movies to binge on the platform so far this year.

Each month’s Netflix release slate is, of course, always chock-a-block with tons of new TV to watch on the platform. At the same time, the streamer isn’t ignoring people who prefer longer-form storytelling. Many documentaries and movies will soon be available on the streamer. One of which, in April, revisits the story of a once-dominant teen retailer that takes viewers back to the 90s.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Here are the Netflix movies available for April White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. Netflix summarizes the documentary “Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats, and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white-hot, its popular ‘all-American’ image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.”

A documentary like this will probably tap into some nostalgia among a small group of Netflix subscribers. This is a story with so many narrative crosscurrents — touching on consumerism, teen fads, using sex to sell a product, and the decline of the American shopping mall. With the latter going hand-in-hand with Abercrombie’s struggles of late.

When foot traffic drops steadily, it is difficult to be a bricks-and mortar retailer on the rise. Filmmaker, Roberto Cortez, has a documentary about all of this. Alison Klayman. You can stream it on Netflix from April 19.

What’s coming to Netflix in April 2022? (Netflix series, movies)

This documentary about the teen retailer chain will be a little overshadowed next year, it is certain. Thanks largely to the TV series that comprise April’s overall pretty strong Netflix release slate.

A few other movies are at least somewhat interesting, I’m sure. You might also likeThe BubbleWith a cast that also includes Iris Abatow, Karen Gillan, and Fred Armisen. According to Netflix, it tells the story about. “a cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel.”Its release date is April 1.

April will not be about Netflix movies but TV. Here, for example, is a taste of what’s coming to the platform, including the Our Great National ParksSeries narrated and hosted by President Obama. It will be released on April 13. The movie will see Obama helping Netflix shine a spotlight. “on some of the planet’s most spectacular national parks.”

