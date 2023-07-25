What was Klaus Fuchs like? What was the spy behind Oppenheimer?

In Oppenheimer, Klaus Fuchs was revealed as a Soviet spy who worked on the Manhattan Project. But what exactly was Klaus Fuchs and what became of him?

After news breaks that the Soviets manage to build and test their own atomic bomb in 1949, there is persistent speculation throughout Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer about there being a spy present at Los Alamos. Allegations are thrown at several of the Manhattan Project’s scientists until the spy’s identity is finally confirmed to be Klaus Fuchs.

Oppenheimer’s spy revealed

In Oppenheimer, played by American actor Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, the Manhattan Project is looking to expand its scientific mind pool and attract more minds around the globe.

Fuchs arrives as part of the ‘British’ contingent of scientists, despite him being German. Fuchs is a German, but we discover that he fled Germany for Britain because of the Nazis.

After his arrival at Los Alamos, Fuchs quietly gets on with his work, or so we’re led to believe.

In one of Oppenheimer’s later scenes, after persistent speculation about a potential spy within the Manhattan Project, it’s finally revealed that Klaus Fuchs was responsible for passing sensitive information to the Soviets.

What is Klaus Fuchs all about?

Born on December 29, 1911, Klaus Fuchs was a German theoretical physicist and spy who supplied information to the Soviet Union on the Allies’ efforts to build nuclear weapons both during and after World War II.

Fuchs joined the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) while attending University of Leipzig.

In 1932, he was expelled from the SPD, which resulted in Fuchs joining the German Communist Party – which apparently didn’t raise suspicions prior to him being allowed to work on the Manhattan Project.

Fuchs left his homeland of Germany out of fear for persecution following the 1933 Reichstag Fire, which Hitler blamed upon Communists.

Fuchs was a British scientist who worked for the British atomic-bomb program during World War II. He and other British scientists then joined the Manhattan Project.

Klaus Fuchs, who is a German Communist, began passing information about atomic and hydrogen bombs to the Soviets in 1942. This was done over seven years through Ursula Kuczynski.

Fuchs, who had raised suspicions about his spying activities two years prior, confessed in January 1950 after being interrogated by MI5 Officer William Skardon.

Was happened to Klaus Fuchs

Klaus Fuchs has been charged with four counts of violating the Official Secrets Act by communicating confidential information to an enemy.

Fuchs pleaded guilty and received a 14-year prison sentence. Fuchs also lost his British nationality in 1951.

Fuchs spent nine years in Wakefield Prison, in Yorkshire. He was then released due to his good conduct in 1959.

Fuchs returned to East Germany immediately after being released. There, he continued his career behind the Iron Curtain as a scientist and physicist.

His life would last until his death on January 28, 1988 at age 76.

Oppenheimer explosion onto cinema screens The Friday after July 21st, 2023.