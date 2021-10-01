Mick Jagger Stopped Into a North Carolina Honky Tonk

Mick Jagger walked into a North Carolina bar Wednesday, on the night before he and Rolling Stones played the second date of their 12-stop “No Filter” tour.

Jagger wasn’t waiting on a friend or even a honky tonk woman. Turns out he was just having a drink — and waiting to be noticed.

Amazingly Jagger, — one of the most recognizable faces on the planet — went unrecognized during his hang, according to the co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte.

The Beaver’s Brian Wilson (no relation to THAT Brian Wilson) told a local TV reporter the patrons in attendance who were seen hanging out by Jagger even included fans with floor tickets to the Stones’ show, captured at left in this photo Mick posted to Twitter.

The Stones proceeded with their U.S. “No Filter” tour Sunday in St. Louis after losing longtime and legendary drummer Charlie Watts in August at 80. So perhaps Mick was simply pausing before the grind of a tour to remember a friend.

The “No Filter” tour began in September 2017 and was set to conclude in 2020 but was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will include stops in Nashville, Los Angeles and Las Vegas before concluding in Austin.