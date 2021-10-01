While Battling Eating Disorder Anne-Marie Speaks On How She Used ‘Dangerous’ Weight Gain Pills

Ciao Adios singer Anne-Marie is one of the UK’s hottest exports but says she battled a severe weight disorder, which caused her to buy “dangerous” pills online.

Popstar Anne-Marie has revealed that she’s struggled with how she looks and once felt so bad she stopped eating before buying pills to put on weight.

The 30-year-old, who has six top ten singles and two hit albums under her belt, says her food issues started early.

In her book You Deserve Better, Anne-Marie said she feared to vomit when she was younger and only ate cheese sandwiches and crisps, report Central Recorder.

At the age of 16, after her GCSE exams, the singer said her weight started to drop dramatically.

Anne-Marie wrote: “I stopped eating properly. I got skinny — unhealthily so.”

Ironically, the weight loss prompted the singer to buy pills online to put on weight when she went on tour with drum and bass band Rudimental when she was 22.

She said: “I’d been obsessed with being thin, but I started to notice the girls they found attractive were curvy.

“Of course, me being me, I took that on board 110 percent and changed my approach overnight. I started buying pills off the internet that made me put on weight. It was ridiculous and dangerous.”

Anne-Marie’s book, which offers readers advice for self-care, speaks of how the singer hit rock bottom after her dieting drama.

She revealed she was so sad she “couldn’t cry,” and a cognitive behavioral therapist told her she was depressed.

After taking a step back from performing, Anne-Marie said she had “life-changing” therapy sessions, including during lockdown after finding herself in a “terrible place.”

The Birthday singer, who recently released her second album Therapy, appeared on Sunday Brunch on Channel 4 to talk about how a combination of therapy and music helped her through the pandemic.

She said: “Beyond music being a therapy for many people and helping people through situations and all that.

“I went through a terrible place during the lockdown and just had to speak to someone. There was just no other option. I decided to speak to a therapist.

“I tried out a therapist about three years ago or two years ago, and I didn’t feel a connection. So, I think the second time around when I felt shallow, I was like, ‘Well, I have tried it before.”

Anne-Marie has been open throughout her career about her struggle with mental health, including severe anxiety, which left her fearing leaving her house.

She explained: “That was the thing I thought first of all. Then my manager was like, ‘It might just be the wrong person, so I tried again and luckily met this woman, and she has honestly changed my life – changed my brain.”