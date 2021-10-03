Mick Jagger grabs a beer at a North Carolina bar before his show, and no one noticed him

Patrons at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Thirsty Beaver Saloon had no idea they were in the presence of greatness on Wednesday, September 29.

Mick Jagger posted a photo himself taken at the eclectic location enjoying a beer before his Rolling Stones gig at Bank of America Stadium the next day — and no one recognized him.

“Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC,”The tweet was posted by the singer.

Because his face was visible, it was easy for him to be identified. He wore a baseball cap, a dark jacket, and jeans and appeared subdued as opposed to his flashier on-stage persona.

According to the owner of the relatively famous dive bar, a regular said that Jagger didn’t stay very long.

“He was in here, and then he was gone,”Brian Wilson stated that he had spoken to the Charlotte Observer.

Wilson adds that he’s not quite sure what brand the legend was drinking, but it appears to be a Miller Lite or Michelob Ultra.

The Rolling Stones are currently traveling the U.S. for their No Filter 2021 tour, their first tour without drummer Charlie Watts, who played with the band from 1963 until his death last month at the age of 80.