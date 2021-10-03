Tragic Death of Elizabeth Warren’s Brother

Sen. Elizabeth Warren left a message to anyone else experiencing grief at the end of her post. “This has been a hard year and a half for so many people. The same day John died, another 2,744 people died from COVID. Families all across our nation have lost brothers, cousins, friends, parents, children — the list is too long to absorb,”She wrote.

Warren and her family are still grieving the loss of a loved person to COVID. Warren also lost Don Reed to COVID-19 last January. According to protocol for the coronavirus her brother died by himself. People. “I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren said in a statement at the time, via People.

Warren ended her post about her brother John Herring by adding a heartfelt note reminding her followers to tell family members you love them. “Almost no one is left untouched. The ache gets deeper, but so does the urgency to tell someone how much you love them — loudly and directly.”