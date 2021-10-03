Jennifer Garner texts person she thought was Alias Star and...

Garner was a fighter for her five-years of life. AliasCeleb trainer Valerie WatersShe was simultaneously prepared for 2005 by. ElektraGarner shot this during a break from her show. To be done with her hair and make-up by 5:05 a.m., Garner would wake up at 4 AM to do a full-body, 60-minute workout.

“Do you think that she really wants to get up at 4 in the morning? No,”Waters According to the Los Angeles Times2005 “It’s just as hard for her to get up after a few hours sleep as it is for everyone else…You still have to not eat the cookies; you still have to not have that glass of wine.”

E! reported that Garner was pragmatic from the beginning about fitness. News December 2001 on the demands of playing Sydney. “I love it, because it forces me to take care of myself physically. And normally working hours like this you would really let that fall to the wayside. Not that I’m great about it, but pretty much, you know, I have a fight right now and so this morning I got up at 4 to run for half an hour. It just keeps you honest with it, because you have to be warmed up and you have to be in good shape, or you’ll get hurt.”

Even Sydney’s confident, smooth stride was not easy to master. Waters helped her straighten her gait and strengthen every muscle in her body. “She’s worked on me,”Garner explained USA Today in 2002. “In real life, I have kind of a ducky walk. That’s just me trying to be as kick-ass as this chick deserves to be.”

She also studied with a taekwondo grandmaster Byong YuKickboxing has been a passion of hers since then.

“Her work ethic is just incredible,”Waters, Garner’s favorite trainer for more than 20 years, has been there since the beginning. Telled InStyle2014