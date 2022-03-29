Mick Jagger composes the theme song for Gary Oldman’s spy series on Apple TV

Director James Hawes needed someone to voice the dark undertones of his spy drama. I enlisted the manWho turned? “Sympathy for the Devil”In a story that is ever-sinister.

Mick Jagger tells USA TODAY that he relishedThe opportunity to write the theme song to “Slow Horses,” the Apple TV+ seriesStaring Gary OldmanKristin Scott Thomas premieres Friday.

Under Jagger’s vocal command, “Strange Game,”This will open each episode. It’s a foreboding introduction that relies on sticky guitar strikes as well as a prowling pace.

Based on the first book, the show follows a dysfunctional group of British intelligence agents who are relegated from their work dungeons for their frequent blunders. Mick Herron’s “Slow Horses” series.

Jagger collaborated with Daniel Pemberton (English composer) to create the song earlier this year. The Rolling Stones frontmanPemberton gave him license to name the theme after the series. 78 “Strange Game”Because of the characters “are in a peculiar business,” Jagger says.

Calling from England for a quick chat, Jagger discussed the creation of the theme song as well as why U.S. fans aren’t likely to see the Rolling Stones on tour this year.

Here’s a ranking of the Oscars performances Beyonce and Billie Eilish shine in 2022 ceremony

Question: James Hawes claims that you were the man he always wanted to sing the theme song. How did you decide to say yes when you were offered the pitch?

Mick Jagger:It was because I had read a lot of them already, so I was familiar enough with the characters that it was easy to picture myself doing it. If I hadn’t (read them), I would have liked to plow through the whole novels to get a feel for them. Daniel (Pemberton), my co-writer, just sent me the track. It had a great mood but no lyrics. I knew I was going to make it about the main character and about the guys who had been stuck in Slough House because they’d screwed up. So there were two themes going in – the main character (Jackson Lamb, played by Oldman) surrounded by losers and the losers going, all we want to do is get back into the game at the posh office at Regent’s Park.

Q: Was it easier to write for TV than writing for print?

Jagger: It’s interesting writing for this specific thing rather than anything that just comes into your head. It’s a different kind of exercise in writing. You’re aware of what you’re trying to accomplish (thematically) and have to imagine it being played over the title credits.

Q: The song is very dark and sneering, particularly the line about. “losers, misfits and boozers.”Have you looked at any other themes on TV for inspiration?

Jagger:No. Danny’s email was great. When you watch these series, sometimes they’ve got these big ballads that could drive you crazy or sometimes they’re more low key. I felt Danny’s approach, this low key way, was the way to go. The music reflected what I already knew about the characters. Of course, you can always skip the intro (laughs), but it’s good to have something (to go with a show).

Waiting for a friend to wait:Mick Jagger’s presence at North Carolina bar is unnoticed

Q: Do your favourite theme songs?

Jagger: Hmmmm. Hmmmm. James Bond theme, I’d have to say.

Q: Have any of these shows been on your TV?

Jagger: I’ve seen the first few episodes. Gary Oldman always gives a really good performance and it’s a really good part for him. Kristin Scott Thomas is a great choice for the pompous head of MI5.

Q: Going back to your usual career, you’ve announced European dates for a 60th anniversary Rolling Stones tour this summer. What does it mean to see the band back in America next year to commemorate the milestone?

Jagger: I don’t know about the U.S. I’m focused on putting together the European leg because, to be honest, there’s a lot of work to be done. I’m not really planning on next year right now. The last leg (No Filter tour) in the U.S. was really fun.