Although he was in the Oscars’ James Bond Tribute tribute, a very important actor was left out of The Presentation’s Speech

Everyone has something to talk about from last night’s Oscars. There was definitely some good news, including the surprise of CODA being named this year’s Best Picture . Then there’s also serious matters, such as Chris Rock and Will Smith’s altercation, which is still being discussed and investigated by The Academy itself. Moments that were able to land between the highs and lows of the 93rd Academy Awards have been okay, but still required some work. Yet even when I had identified the ways that last night’s tribute to the James Bond movies While there are many things that could have been improved upon, one aspect of the clip reel’s introduction was missing an important actor.

If you were unable to attend the show or the 60th anniversary celebration for 007, there are still ways to watch it. The Oscars ran, I’m going to let you watch the video below. As you watch presenters Shaun White, Kelly Slater, and Tony Hawk discuss their views on James Bond. See if you can notice who’s missing from the lineup of actors who have played the role:

That’s right: George Lazenby, despite being quite present in the video montage set to the tune of “Live and Let Die,” wasn’t even mentioned in the opening speech. In-between the brief return and exit we saw in, the second actor was chosen to take the role. The Sean Connery era James Bond , Lazenby’s solo entry, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret ServiceSome people consider, one of the most underrated films from the 007 canon. Which, sadly, leads to moments where his contributions to the series are overlooked; and it’s a total shame whenever it happens.

There is no ill will towards presenters as Shaun White, Kelly Slater, and Tony Hawk all read from the same teleprompters that everyone else used. So if anyone’s going to be held accountable, it should be the writers of the show, unless someone can prove that the introduction written was It is supposedGeorge Lazenby was included. Even then, nerves may have caused some problems on the night; this could be easily corrected.

Even with all those caveats, Lazenby’s omission is still a tragedy. It’s worse than trying to debate. Whether or not On Her Majesty’s Secret Service Is there a Christmas movie? It’s all true! The actor was not without his reservations about James Bond back then, but he is now fully accepting it. It was a time when George Lazenby saw No Time To Die last fall, he noticed how Daniel Craig’s big departure took its cues from his own singular outing, and felt nothing but love for that fact.

That brings us back an important aspect of how the movie fits in with the 007 legacy. In its time, it was not well-received. On Her Majesty’s Secret ServiceIt has been a reference point for many of the most important lessons learned and corrections made by the James Bond franchise. The movie’s twists and turns shaped the James Bond universe over six decades of cinematic service.

Through every actor that would succeed him in the tuxedo, George Lazenby’s iconic entry has influenced some huge choices in the films that followed. Roger Moore visits Tracy Bond’s tomb in Only for Your Eyes Even Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have all made reference to that moment in how they handled romantic relationships. This was due to Lazenby’s shocking end, which fans saw. It inspired a fantastic echo in recent history, as you can see below.

It feels like a part of the inspiration Daniel Craig must have had when he asked that James Bond should be taken from him at the end. That decision was made all the way back at the Casino Royale days, Craig knew exactly where he wanted Commander Bond end up. . That decision can be seen as a great mirror to the series of events that saw Vesper Lind (Eva Green), sacrifice herself to save 007. Cary Joji Fukunaga was the only one left to join the dots. On Her Majesty’s Secret ServiceFor more inspiration, click here History was thus made. No Time To Die.

How important it is On Her Majesty’s Secret Service has always been to the cinematic legacy connected to Ian Fleming’s literary giant, leaving George Lazenby out of the introduction to the Oscars’ big celebratory montage is an unfair slight. Other Bond fans have noticed this, and Mr. Lazenby has in turn picked up on the public’s outpouring of respect for his crucial role in making James Bond history.

As one of those avid fans, I want to say thank you to George Lazenby. You may only have one film to your credit in the series, but James Bond wouldn’t be anything like what it is today without On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Thank you sir for all that Bond fans have done. We will always be grateful.